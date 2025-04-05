Daniel William Moore Sells 1,608 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) insider Daniel William Moore sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $36,228.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,875.81. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

GameStop Stock Up 10.6 %

GME opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.68 and a beta of -0.29. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.21. GameStop had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush set a $11.50 price objective on shares of GameStop in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 29.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,967,000 after buying an additional 69,340 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in GameStop by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 35,794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in GameStop by 40.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 20,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in GameStop by 16.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 728,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,709,000 after purchasing an additional 100,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

