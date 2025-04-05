Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$81.48 and traded as high as C$84.74. Toronto-Dominion Bank shares last traded at C$82.64, with a volume of 14,518,858 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TD shares. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$83.00 to C$82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$99.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$77.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$88.75.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.7 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$84.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$81.46. The stock has a market cap of C$142.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.84%.

Insider Activity at Toronto-Dominion Bank

In related news, Director Michael A. French sold 9,288 shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.25, for a total value of C$791,802.00. Also, Director Theresa Lynn Currie sold 45,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.50, for a total transaction of C$3,907,378.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,099.50. The trade was a 99.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

