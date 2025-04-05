Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 81,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 369,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

About Trump Media & Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.