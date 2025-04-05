Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJTWW) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJTWW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.82. Approximately 81,403 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 369,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
Read More
