Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLGW) Shares Down 2.9% – Here’s Why

Bone Biologics Co. (NASDAQ:BBLGW)'s share price traded down 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 411 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.80.

Bone Biologics Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.36.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with spinal degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1.

