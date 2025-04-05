Nutriband (NASDAQ:NTRBW) Stock Price Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.57. 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Nutriband Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Trading of Nutriband

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutriband stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRBW – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,801 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutriband were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Its lead product in development is AVERSA fentanyl, an abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain requiring around the clock opioid therapy.

