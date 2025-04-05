Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.21 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 62.92 ($0.81). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 60.90 ($0.79), with a volume of 12,185,858 shares.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 86 ($1.11) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a report on Monday, March 24th.
In other Pantheon Resources news, insider Linda Havard bought 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.90) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,962.85). Company insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.
Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
