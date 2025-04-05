Bryce Point Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 123,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 45,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $2.86 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $896.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.11.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

