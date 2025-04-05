Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by Arizona PSPRS Trust

Arizona PSPRS Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,433,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810,579 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 21.9% of Arizona PSPRS Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Arizona PSPRS Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $678,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,618,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,702 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 41,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. AllGen Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 693,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 103,811 shares in the last quarter. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BND opened at $73.82 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $70.37 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.01.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.2404 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

