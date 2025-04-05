Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.4% of Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $29,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,542,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,961,000 after buying an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 65,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 41,075 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,360,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,818,000 after acquiring an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 4.3 %

JNJ opened at $153.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $368.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total transaction of $62,928.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This trade represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Argus upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.