Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $1.34 Million Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 41,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $120,677,464.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. The trade was a 1.69 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Beth Denooyer sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $417,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,511 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,252.58. The trade was a 6.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,409,350 shares of company stock worth $2,756,709,930 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.54. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $38.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.62%.

KDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

