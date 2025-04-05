Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Cascades Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,111,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Trading Down 7.4 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $321.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $386.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $351.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.72 billion, a PE ratio of 630.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. This represents a 3.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,551 shares of company stock valued at $43,527,642. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.