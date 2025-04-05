National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,644 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Teradyne by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $12,118,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Teradyne by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 88,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,878,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on TER. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.44.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $68.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.74. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.12 and a fifty-two week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $62,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,105,492. This represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.51, for a total value of $49,047.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,502,269.64. The trade was a 1.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,399 shares of company stock worth $612,734. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

