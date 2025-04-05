Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd Buys New Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 116,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,786,000. Keysight Technologies comprises 5.5% of Hel Ved Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $320,707,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,958,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $637,125,000 after purchasing an additional 704,920 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,166,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 330.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 673,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 517,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 282.4% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 626,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,586,000 after buying an additional 462,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $562,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,834,765. This trade represents a 3.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies Trading Down 6.6 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $126.76 on Friday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $186.20. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.07.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KEYS. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.44.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

