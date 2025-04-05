Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,472,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,736,822,000 after purchasing an additional 410,850 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,738,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,403,000 after buying an additional 1,044,022 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $143,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,540,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,606,000 after buying an additional 348,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 339.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,993 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.80 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.2096 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.