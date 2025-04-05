OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1,655.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 435.3% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

FPE stock opened at $17.22 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $18.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

