Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 134,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,531,000 after buying an additional 68,998 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,497,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,037,000 after acquiring an additional 34,634 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 17,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 421.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 6.4 %

FNF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, Director Halim Dhanidina sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $153,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,872.60. The trade was a 14.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

