Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Down 3.3 %

AOR stock opened at $54.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.63. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $59.77.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.