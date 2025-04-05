Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,571,821,000 after purchasing an additional 133,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,948,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,212,000 after buying an additional 123,050 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after buying an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,305,000 after acquiring an additional 101,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKG. Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $253.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (down from $282.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $183.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $169.00 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. Analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 55.99%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

