Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
