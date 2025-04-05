Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.83.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

