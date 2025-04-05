OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes $707,000 Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Trading Down 7.9 %

EWI stock opened at $38.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.67. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $44.16. The company has a market capitalization of $340.64 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI Italy ETF

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

