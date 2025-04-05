Geode Capital Management LLC Has $425.43 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,036,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,136 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $425,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,391,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Trimble by 217.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,937 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $50,041,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,837,000 after purchasing an additional 520,980 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 1,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 456,512 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,257,000 after purchasing an additional 417,313 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,985.75. This represents a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trimble Stock Down 6.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $56.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.07. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.65 and a 52-week high of $77.78. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

