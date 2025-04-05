OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF alerts:

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.98 and a 1 year high of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Profile

The National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an emerging markets index that excludes companies perceived to pose a threat to the US national security. Selected securities are weighted by market-cap. NSI was launched on Dec 6, 2023 and is issued by Tuttle Capital Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF (NASDAQ:NSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Security Emerging Markets Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.