OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,867 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DJE Kapital AG purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,486,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,911,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 585,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,735,000 after buying an additional 257,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,000. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $19.95 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $23.02. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.3752 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.96%.

GFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

