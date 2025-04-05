OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (NASDAQ:QHDG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 211,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 29,211 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC grew its stake in Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QHDG opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.27. Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.76 and a 1 year high of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 million and a PE ratio of 30.95.

Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF Profile

The Innovator Hedged Nasdaq-100 ETF (QHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund provides a perpetual, partial downside hedge to stock exposure similar to the Nasdaq-100 Index. The funds objective is to provide some upside potential with lower volatility QHDG was launched on Aug 20, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

