FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December by 3,881.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 43,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $358.84 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.36. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.00.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (DDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – December (BATS:DDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.