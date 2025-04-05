OLD Mission Capital LLC Makes New $668,000 Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (NYSEARCA:MAYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MAYT stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.14. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.57.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF Company Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer10 May ETF (MAYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. MAYT was launched on Apr 28, 2023 and is managed by Allianz.

