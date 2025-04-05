Mizuho Bank Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Mizuho Bank Ltd. raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 140.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 108.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 546 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This represents a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $66.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $63.95 and a 1-year high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

