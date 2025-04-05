Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market accounts for about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,349,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,020,000 after buying an additional 156,175 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $13,348,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $1,517,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sprouts Farmers Market

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 2,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $488,379.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,070,304.26. This represents a 1.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $61,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,595.12. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,784 shares of company stock worth $13,534,466. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.96. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on SFM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $132.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Stories

