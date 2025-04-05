Riverwater Partners LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Riverwater Partners LLC cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $227,527,000 after purchasing an additional 538,990 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 122.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,366,000 after buying an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 target price (down previously from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Insider Transactions at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,724.60. This represents a 28.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $326.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.60 and a 12 month high of $481.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $348.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.48%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

