Bryce Point Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $35.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.56. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.71 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.31%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Further Reading

