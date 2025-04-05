3,524 Shares in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Bought by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,716,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,948,000 after purchasing an additional 43,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,000 after buying an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CBIZ by 7.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 704,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,432,000 after acquiring an additional 48,979 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 27.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,015,000 after acquiring an additional 127,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $72.50 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.66 and a 12-month high of $90.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CBIZ

In other CBIZ news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,208.25. This trade represents a 13.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

Featured Articles

