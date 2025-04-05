1,919 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Acquired by Bryce Point Capital LLC

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.44.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $212.94 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.84 and a 12-month high of $296.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.71. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

