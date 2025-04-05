PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.

PCM Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

PCM Fund Stock Down 3.2 %

NYSE PCM opened at $6.27 on Friday. PCM Fund has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.36.

About PCM Fund

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

