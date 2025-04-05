PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.58. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.94 and a 52 week high of $9.52.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
