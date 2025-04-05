US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Shares Down 4.2% – Here’s What Happened

US Solar Fund (LON:USF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.32 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.32 ($0.00). 216,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 571,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

US Solar Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £103.12 million and a PE ratio of -2.58.

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund (USF) is a renewable energy fund that aims to provide investors with attractive, sustainable dividends along with an element of capital growth through its investment in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale solar power plants across North America and other OECD countries in the Americas.

