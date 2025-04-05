Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.35%.

Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend

Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Ottawa Bancorp’s payout ratio is 141.94%.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.

