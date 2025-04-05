Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Shares Down 2.9% – Time to Sell?

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.10 and last traded at $14.12. Approximately 1,282 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 1,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
Ottawa Bancorp Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.55.
Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ottawa Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 4.35%.
Ottawa Bancorp Announces Dividend
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile
Ottawa Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ottawa Bancorp
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Conagra Stock Could Thrive as Tariffs Hit Other Sectors
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Grocery Costs and Tariffs Now Top of Mind in Everyday Conversations, New Survey Finds
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Spotify Stock Eyes Double-Digit Upside—Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ottawa Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ottawa Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.