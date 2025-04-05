Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Shares Up 5.3% – Time to Buy?

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 1,101,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,851,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).
Botswana Diamonds Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £1.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.19.
Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX (0.02) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter. Botswana Diamonds had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 2,389.67%.
About Botswana Diamonds
Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.
