Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Shares Down 4.8% – Time to Sell?

Sanlam Limited (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$8.22 and last traded at C$8.35. Approximately 29,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 34,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.78.

Sanlam Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$9.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.58.

Sanlam Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.3621 dividend. This is a boost from Sanlam’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Sanlam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

