PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 18,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
