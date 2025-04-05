PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Time to Sell?

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.25. 18,546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

