201,500 Shares in Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA) Bought by Gator Capital Management LLC

Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 201,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,000. Chain Bridge Bancorp comprises 1.9% of Gator Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CBNA. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $507,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,692,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,030,000. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $4,504,000.

Get Chain Bridge Bancorp alerts:

Chain Bridge Bancorp Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp stock opened at $22.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.88. Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $27.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chain Bridge Bancorp ( NYSE:CBNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBNA shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $29.00) on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chain Bridge Bancorp

Insider Buying and Selling at Chain Bridge Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Martin S. Friedman purchased 1,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.49 per share, with a total value of $26,645.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,528 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,810.72. This represents a 0.35 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

About Chain Bridge Bancorp

(Free Report)

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as a Delaware-chartered bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and personal banking, and trust services in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CBNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chain Bridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.