Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Separately, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 4.9 %
U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.
