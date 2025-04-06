Gator Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW)

Gator Capital Management LLC grew its stake in U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 450,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,836 shares during the period. Gator Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global Investors were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Trading Down 4.9 %

U.S. Global Investors stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 million, a P/E ratio of 70.69 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The asset manager reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 1.05%.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GROW

About U.S. Global Investors

(Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.