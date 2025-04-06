iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $175.48 and last traded at $177.79, with a volume of 294542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $183.31.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.67. The company has a market cap of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,273,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,620,000 after purchasing an additional 493,784 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,414,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,973,000 after purchasing an additional 448,773 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $77,191,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,692,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

