Trek Financial LLC Sells 1,318 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 84,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 61,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Management Group Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $15,122,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,378,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 6.6 %

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $75.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $85.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day moving average is $79.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.