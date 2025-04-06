Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 16,285 Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 53.0% during the third quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $102.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Capmk raised Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,519.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

