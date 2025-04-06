Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Grows Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $419,932,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,548,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,512,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,344 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in VICI Properties by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,715,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,099,000 after purchasing an additional 960,706 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,659,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,486,000 after purchasing an additional 925,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.63.

VICI Properties Stock Down 3.4 %

VICI stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.29 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

