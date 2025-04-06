Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.40) and last traded at GBX 573.50 ($7.40), with a volume of 531520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.92).
Safestore Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 706.07.
Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Safestore Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Safestore
In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £9,928.68 ($12,802.94). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Safestore
Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Safestore
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Newsmax’s IPO Whiplash: Meme Stock Hype or Growth Potential?
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Disney 2025 Shareholders: Major Updates for Investors
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Advance Auto Parts Stock: A Classic Rebound Play in the Making
Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.