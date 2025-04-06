Safestore (LON:SAFE) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 573.50 ($7.40) and last traded at GBX 573.50 ($7.40), with a volume of 531520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 614 ($7.92).

Safestore Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 604.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 706.07.

Get Safestore alerts:

Safestore (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported GBX 92.40 ($1.19) EPS for the quarter. Safestore had a net margin of 118.32% and a return on equity of 12.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Safestore Holdings Plc will post 42.6926692 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Safestore Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Safestore

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a GBX 20.40 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $10.00. Safestore’s payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other news, insider Avis Darzins purchased 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 628 ($8.10) per share, with a total value of £9,928.68 ($12,802.94). 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Safestore

(Get Free Report)

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

See Also

