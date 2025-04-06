Sepio Capital LP Sells 669 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, CTO Mayur Kapani sold 5,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.59, for a total value of $835,506.99. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 66,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,819.32. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. This represents a 5.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,563 shares of company stock worth $10,998,990. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $156.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $177.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

