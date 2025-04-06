General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Thames Capital Management LLC

Thames Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. General Electric makes up about 3.5% of Thames Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.73.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $166.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.07. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $146.78 and a fifty-two week high of $214.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.27. General Electric had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.