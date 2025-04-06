General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $90,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $249.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.54. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $239.87 and a 1 year high of $316.90.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total transaction of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total transaction of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,224. This trade represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.59.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

