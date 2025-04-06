Afentra (LON:AET) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 34.55 ($0.45) and last traded at GBX 37.91 ($0.49), with a volume of 2206522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.70 ($0.50).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AET shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Afentra in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 96 ($1.24) price target on shares of Afentra in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Get Afentra alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AET

Afentra Stock Down 2.0 %

Afentra Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 28.92. The company has a market capitalization of £107.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.59 and a beta of 0.10.

(Get Free Report)

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.